Protection for vulnerable needed amid council debt - MP
At a glance
A Section 114 notice was issued to Woking Borough Council earlier this month
All spending for non-essential services was halted as a result
Woking MP Jonathan Lord has called for government help
- Published
An MP has pleaded for vulnerable residents to be protected after Woking Borough Council imposed emergency spending restrictions on itself due to its £2bn debt.
All spending for non-essential services was halted after the Section 114 notice was issued earlier this month.
Jonathan Lord, MP for Woking, called for government help during Prime Minister's Questions.
Rishi Sunak said the sanctions were taken “to provide the best outcomes for residents, including the most vulnerable”.
The Surrey local authority's debt is forecasted to rise to £2.6bn.
The deficit increased dramatically following an investment strategy which saw the council borrow hundreds of millions of pounds for regeneration projects.
Mr Lord called on all parties to work together to “try and put the council's finances back on the right track”.
The Prime Minister agreed, stating: “As he knows, the secretary of state for levelling up has intervened in this authority and appointed commissioners to ensure decisions are taken to provide the best outcomes for residents, including the most vulnerable
“I agree with him that local councillors should be working together with the commissioners to put the councils finances in order.
“I look forward with him to seeing further progress.”
