A man has been charged after an attempted cash machine theft at a supermarket in West Sussex.

Officers were initially called to reports of a stolen crane at a building site in Yapton Road, Barnham, at 02:15 BST on Tuesday.

Response units were deployed to nearby cash machines and discovered a crane involved in an attempt to steal a cash machine from Co-op in Barnham Road, Sussex Police said.

A 43-year-old man from Ashford, Middlesex, has been charged with burglary with intent to steal and aggravated vehicle taking.