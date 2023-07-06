Man charged after attempted cash machine theft
At a glance
Police were initially called to reports of a stolen crane at a building site
Officers were deployed to nearby cash machines and discovered an attempted cash machine theft
A man has been charged with burglary with intent to steal and aggravated vehicle taking
- Published
A man has been charged after an attempted cash machine theft at a supermarket in West Sussex.
Officers were initially called to reports of a stolen crane at a building site in Yapton Road, Barnham, at 02:15 BST on Tuesday.
Response units were deployed to nearby cash machines and discovered a crane involved in an attempt to steal a cash machine from Co-op in Barnham Road, Sussex Police said.
A 43-year-old man from Ashford, Middlesex, has been charged with burglary with intent to steal and aggravated vehicle taking.
He has been remanded in custody to next appear before the court next month.
A 37-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.
He has been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.