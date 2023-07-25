The rate of inflation has dropped in Guernsey over the last quarter, latest figures show.

In the 12 months to June 2023, the all items retail Prices Index (RPI), which reflects the cost of living in Guernsey, increased by 7.3%.

This compares to a 12-month increase of 8.3% in March 2023, a States of Guernsey report said.

The inflation rate had peaked in December 2022, at 8.5%, the joint highest increase since 1991.