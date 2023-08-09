A dog walker has warned about the dangers jellyfish can pose after her pet became violently ill during a beach walk.

Hilary Pullen, 46, from Prestatyn in Denbighshire, said her dog Ziggy started "retching" after brief contact with a dead jellyfish.

She identified it as a lion's mane jellyfish, which can cause painful stings.

Hilary said her dog recovered, but she is now avoiding Talacre beach where she has seen a lot of jellyfish this summer.