A widow has been reunited with a teddy bear, which was a gift from her late husband, after her suitcase was stolen from a train.

Linda Lawson, from School Aycliffe, near Darlington, had boarded an LNER service from London King's Cross following a trip to Cologne.

She noticed her luggage had been taken while at Doncaster station and alerted the guard, who stopped the train.

Police scoured CCTV to find that the thief had boarded a train to Sheffield, where he was then arrested.