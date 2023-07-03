How will train overtime disruption affect Wales?
At a glance
Some train services in Wales will be disrupted this week due to industrial action
Train drivers in the Aslef union will not be working overtime from Monday to Saturday as part of an ongoing pay dispute
Transport for Wales says it is not involved but warned services could be busier
Operators Great Western Railway, Avanti West Coast and CrossCountry which have services in Wales are among the fifteen which could see service alterations
- Published
Rail passengers in Wales are being urged to plan their journeys ahead of time this week, due to an overtime ban by train drivers.
Transport for Wales (TfW) is not involved in the action by members of the Aslef union between Monday and Saturday, but other operators who run services which cover Wales are.
Drivers from 15 train companies will be taking part in the latest move in the long-running pay dispute.
The firms include includes Great Western Railway, Avanti West Coast and CrossCountry which all run services covering parts of Wales.
A second week of overtime ban action will take place from Monday 17 to Saturday 22 July.
TfW said its services will run as normal.
However, it added that trains are expected to be busier than usual due to the reduced timetable of other operators.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Avanti West Coast, which connects north Wales to London, also plans to run its normal service, but said it encouraged passengers to check before travel.
Meanwhile CrossCountry said its advertised timetable would go ahead, but “a small number of services may be subject to late-notice cancellation or amendment”.
Great Western Railway - which runs the main line from Swansea and Cardiff to London - said the action “is likely to cause some short-notice alterations or cancellations” and its journey planner would be updated accordingly.
Aslef said the latest pay offer was like a return to "Victorian times" and says it will “quite possibly” add further strike action dates.
Strikes by other rail workers in the RMT union are set to take place later this month, on 20, 22 and 29 July. These too won't include Transport for Wales but will cover other firms operating in Wales.