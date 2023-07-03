Rail passengers in Wales are being urged to plan their journeys ahead of time this week, due to an overtime ban by train drivers.

Transport for Wales (TfW) is not involved in the action by members of the Aslef union between Monday and Saturday, but other operators who run services which cover Wales are.

Drivers from 15 train companies will be taking part in the latest move in the long-running pay dispute.

The firms include includes Great Western Railway, Avanti West Coast and CrossCountry which all run services covering parts of Wales.

A second week of overtime ban action will take place from Monday 17 to Saturday 22 July.

TfW said its services will run as normal.

However, it added that trains are expected to be busier than usual due to the reduced timetable of other operators.