A petition to remove a 5% Goods and Services Tax (GST) from online purchases made in Jersey from overseas has received more than 2,600 signatures.

The island's government added GST at the virtual checkout from 1 July.

Islanders already pay 5% tax on items bought from domestic retailers.

The petition was started by Jean McDonald, who said the added costs would "only cause more worry" for islanders financially.

Jersey ministers have 16 days to respond to the petition and if it receives more than 5,000 signatures it will be considered for debate in the States Assembly.