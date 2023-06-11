Lord Lieutenant's hats to be auctioned for charity

A county's first female Lord Lieutenant is to sell her large collection of hats to raise money for charity.

Helen Nellis served the county of Bedfordshire from February 2012 to September 2022 and became known for her colourful headwear.

She said she wore hats to "stand out in a crowd" and to show "the wonderful people of Bedfordshire that I had made a special effort to recognise and celebrate their great contributions".

In total 30 of her hats will be auctioned or raffled to raise money for the MS Therapy Centre in Bedford, external, of which she is patron.

The charity supports more than 1,000 people living with multiple sclerosis across Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire.