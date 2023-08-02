Motorcyclist killed in crash 'had a heart of gold'
At a glance
Stephen Robson, 41, was killed when his motorbike crashed in Low Simonside, Jarrow, close to the A19
It happened shortly before 20:00 BST on 26 July, and police are appealing for witnesses
His partner Donna said the couple had known each other all of their lives and got together a year ago
- Published
A dad who died in a motorbike crash in South Tyneside a week ago had a "heart of gold", his partner has said.
Stephen Robson was killed in the crash last Wednesday evening in the Stanhope Road area of Low Simonside, Jarrow, close to the A19.
His partner Donna said the 41-year-old "would do anything for anyone" and described him as having a "passion for life".
Witnesses to the crash, which happened shortly before 20:00 BST on 26 July, are being urged to contact police.
Mr Robson, originally from Jarrow but more recently had been living in South Shields, was taken to hospital by paramedics but died a short time later.
“We had known each other all our lives and although we had only been partners for about a year, we were planning our lives together and were hoping to go on a cruise in the near future,” Donna said.
“He loved animals, especially his dogs, and had a passion for life.
“Stephen also loved his motorbikes and had just recently started surfing as well."
Insp Matthew Hough, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department, said the force would continue to offer the family support.
“A full investigation remains ongoing to establish the circumstances of the collision and we are still keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and could assist our investigation," he said.
“If you were in the area, please check your dashcam footage and let us know if you see anything that may be of interest.”
Related links
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk, external.