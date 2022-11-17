S﻿olar farm near former nuclear plant approved

﻿The solar farm will be built on farm land in the south of Scotland

At a glance

  • A 75,000-panel solar farm near the old Chapelcross nuclear plant in southern Scotland has been approved

  • I﻿t would support about 60 jobs during its construction phase

  • Developers said it could meet the energy needs of a town the size of Annan for the next 40 years

  • Planning committee councillors approved the scheme saying they hoped it could be the "first of many" in the region

Plans for a 75,000-panel solar farm near a former nuclear plant in southern Scotland have been approved.

T﻿he scheme at Jockstown Farm close to the old Chapelcross facility near Annan will produce about 38MW of renewable energy.

A﻿ report to councillors said it would need about 60 workers during the construction phase.

N﻿o objections were received to the proposals and they were approved in line with the recommendation from planning officials.

T﻿hey concluded that the project had been "carefully designed" to ensure any environmental impact would be kept to a minimum.

Richard Webb

P﻿roximity to the former nuclear plant played a key part in selecting the site

T﻿hey also highlighted the "useful contribution" the scheme would make to achieving renewable energy targets as well as short-term benefits from construction jobs.

M﻿atthew Bayley of developers Green Energy International told planning committee councillors it could meet the electricity needs of a town the size of Annan for the next 40 years.

H﻿e said the proximity to the old nuclear site - and its connection to the National Grid - had played a key part in selecting the location.

"﻿It was the substation at Chapelcross that was the magnet for the solar farm itself," he said.

T﻿he planning committee agreed to approve the scheme with a number of conditions attached including that the frames of the panels should be black rather than silver.

C﻿ouncillor Archie Dryburgh said he hoped it would be the "first of many" such developments across the region.

