Plans for a 75,000-panel solar farm near a former nuclear plant in southern Scotland have been approved.

The scheme at Jockstown Farm close to the old Chapelcross facility near Annan will produce about 38MW of renewable energy.

A report to councillors said it would need about 60 workers during the construction phase.

No objections were received to the proposals and they were approved in line with the recommendation from planning officials.

They concluded that the project had been "carefully designed" to ensure any environmental impact would be kept to a minimum.