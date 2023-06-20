Thunderstorm warning issued by Met Office

Lightning in the sky over buildingsMichael Lewis

There could be lightning strikes, rain, hail and strong winds for most of Tuesday

At a glance

  • A yellow weather warning for the East of England has been issued for thunderstorms and heavy rain

  • There has been localised flooding of roads and railway lines

  • Some communities could be "cut off by flooded roads" the Met Office said

Alex Pope
BBC News, East of England

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office for most of the day in parts of the East of England.

They are due throughout Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk, between 11:00 and 18:00 BST.

It said it could lead of difficult driving conditions.

"There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads," a Met Office spokesperson said.

Met Office

The yellow warning is in place from 11:00 to 18:00

"Afternoon thunderstorms are expected to break out in places," they added.

"These may bring some torrential downpours with 30-40mm of rain possible in an hour in one or two places, as well as the risk of frequent lightning."

Hail was also expected, while the thunderstorms were expected to ease from the south during the rest of the afternoon.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said there had been disruption on the roads due to the heavy rainfall.

Dee of Winkwell

BBC Weather Watcher Dee of Winkwell took a photo of surface water in Bourne End, Hertfordshire

Essex Fire Road and Water Safety said on Twitter asked drivers to make sure their lights were on, and to "leave extra space to the vehicle in front".

Essex Fire Road & Water Safety

Heavy rain has already fallen in Essex

Flooding has caused issues on the railways.

Chiltern Main Line said that trains between Aylesbury and Princes Risborough in Buckinghamshire had been disrupted "due to flooding beneath the railway".

It apologised for the delays and said it was "working to safely reopen the line as soon as possible".

