Thunderstorm warning issued by Met Office
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office for most of the day in parts of the East of England.
They are due throughout Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk, between 11:00 and 18:00 BST.
It said it could lead of difficult driving conditions.
"There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads," a Met Office, external spokesperson said.
"Afternoon thunderstorms are expected to break out in places," they added.
"These may bring some torrential downpours with 30-40mm of rain possible in an hour in one or two places, as well as the risk of frequent lightning."
Hail was also expected, while the thunderstorms were expected to ease from the south during the rest of the afternoon.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said there had been disruption on the roads due to the heavy rainfall.
Essex Fire Road and Water Safety said on Twitter, external asked drivers to make sure their lights were on, and to "leave extra space to the vehicle in front".
Flooding has caused issues on the railways.
Chiltern Main Line, external said that trains between Aylesbury and Princes Risborough in Buckinghamshire had been disrupted "due to flooding beneath the railway".
It apologised for the delays and said it was "working to safely reopen the line as soon as possible".
