The new Isle of Man ferry terminal in Liverpool should in use by March 2024, the infrastructure minister has said.

Chris Thomas said he was confident the Manannan would be sailing to the new facility at Princes Half Tide dock in spring.

The final cost of the terminal is currently unknown, however Mr Thomas said it had not breached the £70m allocated by Tynwald at this stage.

"It's very tense for us and there is a risk that it'll be a few million more," he added.