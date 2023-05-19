March 2024 target for new Manx ferry port opening
The new Isle of Man ferry terminal in Liverpool should in use by March 2024, the infrastructure minister has said.
Chris Thomas said he was confident the Manannan would be sailing to the new facility at Princes Half Tide dock in spring.
The final cost of the terminal is currently unknown, however Mr Thomas said it had not breached the £70m allocated by Tynwald at this stage.
"It's very tense for us and there is a risk that it'll be a few million more," he added.
A government spokesman said the pace had quickened due to the improved weather conditions and all the marine works were due to be finished in the autumn.
'Testing environment'
Construction of the new terminal had been due to be completed in June.
But while the terminal buildings and land-based work is set to be completed this summer, the marine work had presented workers with more challenges., a government spokesman said.
That was as a result of the "testing environment", he added.
Staff training is due to take place from January 2024, with berthing trials for the Manannan to begin early in the new year.
The ferry is then set to carry the terminal’s first passengers by the end of March.
However, the new vessel the Manxman is not due to undertake its berthing trials in Liverpool until "later in 2024", ahead of the start of the winter weekend sailing schedule.
