Nearly 4,000 baby grey seals have been counted on Norfolk's beaches this winter, which volunteers say is a record for the area.

Friends of Horsey Seals (FoHS) said 3,796 pups had been born while 1,169 adults had been spotted on the five-mile stretch of coast between Waxham and Winterton.

The number is almost double the previous record in 2019-20 when the total pup population was 2,069.

FoHS, a group that protects grey seals, said it was "a sign of a healthy colony".