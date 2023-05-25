The results of the operation "show what can be done" when police work with other organisations to educate children and young people in schools, listen to their concerns, and talk to those in the youth justice system, Ch Supt Barron said.

"Operation Sceptre is not a one-off but an extension of what we are doing year-round," she added.

"We’d ask that people continue to trust in us by sharing their concerns, reporting what they see, helping us dispel myths and misconceptions that carrying a weapon is acceptable.”