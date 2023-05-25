Police recover 470 knives in a week
Hundreds of knives have been recovered during a week-long police operation.
Northumbria Police joined forces around England in a nationwide clampdown on knife crime and serious violence.
During Operation Sceptre 440 knives were left in surrender bins and 30 were seized during various searches.
Ch Supt Helena Barron said the message that "knives ruin lives" could not be spread far enough.
The results of the operation "show what can be done" when police work with other organisations to educate children and young people in schools, listen to their concerns, and talk to those in the youth justice system, Ch Supt Barron said.
"Operation Sceptre is not a one-off but an extension of what we are doing year-round," she added.
"We’d ask that people continue to trust in us by sharing their concerns, reporting what they see, helping us dispel myths and misconceptions that carrying a weapon is acceptable.”
The force spoke with 1,936 children and young adults and carried out 258 stop and searches and 23 property searches.
Officers also visited high-risk known offenders, made additional public transport patrols and spoke at community meetings and educational events.
Working jointly with UK Border Force, officers also issued 45 written warnings to people attempting to import knives and offensive weapons into the country.
"My violence reduction unit has worked with young people and professionals throughout the week, educating them on the dangers of carrying a knife or even associating yourself with those who wrongly decide to," Ch Supt Barron said.
The unit also offered training on spotting when someone might be "on the cusp of criminality", she said.
