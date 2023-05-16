Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash

A motorcyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries after being involved in a three-vehicle crash.

Police were called to the A361 at Rackenford, Tiverton, Devon, on Sunday at about 12:55 BST to a crash involving a blue Renault Traffic van, a white Nissan Qashqai and a red Honda motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider, a man in his 40s, was airlifted to Derriford Hospital.

A 27-year-old man from South Molton was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs.

The man has been released on police bail, and the force has appealed for any witnesses to come forward.