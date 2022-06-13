About 200 water voles have been released at a country estate.

The animals, which are endangered, were introduced on Monday at Trentham Estate, Staffordshire, as part of a wildlife project to boost the UK population.

The aim of the project is to bring the animals back from the brink of extinction in the county.

They will be kept in pens for five days before burrowing their own nests ahead of their breeding season.

Trentham has been working with ecologist Derek Gow, who formed a team of specialists in water vole conservation.