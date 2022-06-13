Hundreds of water voles released at estate
At a glance
About 200 water voles are released at a country estate in Staffordshire
It is part of a bid to revive the animal's population in the UK
Water voles have declined in numbers partly due to loss of habitat
- Published
About 200 water voles have been released at a country estate.
The animals, which are endangered, were introduced on Monday at Trentham Estate, Staffordshire, as part of a wildlife project to boost the UK population.
The aim of the project is to bring the animals back from the brink of extinction in the county.
They will be kept in pens for five days before burrowing their own nests ahead of their breeding season.
Trentham has been working with ecologist Derek Gow, who formed a team of specialists in water vole conservation.
Nick Mott, river restoration manager at Staffordshire Wildlife Trust, described their release as "very significant".
"We estimate that the numbers coming in today through this release probably exceed the numbers of wild water voles in the whole of Staffordshire," he said.
Water voles are protected in the UK under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and listed as endangered on both the Great Britain and the England Red List for Mammals.
They have declined nationally due to habitat loss and American mink being released into the wild.
Water voles have a varied diet, which includes more than 200 plant species, meaning their feeding and burrowing activities also create habitats and opportunities for many other animals.