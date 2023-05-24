Phone footage appeal after street attack
A man has been left with serious head injuries after an apparent street fight in Nottingham.
Police were called to the junction of Clumber Street and Upper Parliament Street just before 04:30 BST on Sunday.
A 37-year-old man was found with a large cut to his head and was unresponsive but breathing, they said.
Officers said they were keen to trace two men seen running away from the scene and appealed to members of the public, especially those with mobile phone footage, to come forward.
Police Investigation Officer Russell Oliver said: “We are aware that it happened on a busy street with lots of members of the public around after enjoying a night out in the city.
“We are also aware that some members of the public filmed the incident on their mobile phones and we would ask them to come forward with the footage as it would help with our investigation."
