A man has been left with serious head injuries after an apparent street fight in Nottingham.

Police were called to the junction of Clumber Street and Upper Parliament Street just before 04:30 BST on Sunday.

A 37-year-old man was found with a large cut to his head and was unresponsive but breathing, they said.

Officers said they were keen to trace two men seen running away from the scene and appealed to members of the public, especially those with mobile phone footage, to come forward.