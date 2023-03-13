Plans to build affordable homes on a Derby car park, which the council has said is under-used, have been revealed.

Under the proposals, the Drewry Lane car park would become the site for 17 properties that would be owned by Derby City Council, and available to rent.

A design for six townhouses and 11 apartments has been prepared and will be submitted for planning approval.

The council said the car park had the lowest usage of any of the authority's car parks.