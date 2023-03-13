Affordable homes could be built on car park site
Plans to build affordable homes on a Derby car park, which the council has said is under-used, have been revealed.
Under the proposals, the Drewry Lane car park would become the site for 17 properties that would be owned by Derby City Council, and available to rent.
A design for six townhouses and 11 apartments has been prepared and will be submitted for planning approval.
The council said the car park had the lowest usage of any of the authority's car parks.
Roy Webb, cabinet member for adults, health and housing, said: "Creating new council homes is a key priority for us, and this development would be a step towards achieving our goal to build or acquire around 100 new homes per year over the next 30 years.
"By repurposing land which is being under-utilised, we can not only improve areas requiring attention within the city centre, but also provide affordable and energy-efficient homes for residents who need them."
He added the new homes would also include high levels of insulation, solar panels and electric heating or air source heat pumps, to help residents save money on energy bills.
If the plans are approved, work on the site could start in late 2023, with the new homes completed in early 2025.
The council said it would meet to decide on the proposals on Wednesday.