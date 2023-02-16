More than £220m will be spent on building and improving a city's social housing.

As part of the plans £32m will be spent buying 232 private properties in Doncaster.

The city council will borrow £26m to fund the purchases

Rents for council tenants will rise by 7% to raise £6.2m towards the programme.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, most of the new homes will be managed by the council’s housing provider St Leger Homes.

Senior councillors approved the plans on Wednesday and they will be discussed at a full council meeting on 27 February, a council spokesperson said.

A report to Doncaster Council's cabinet said that the authority’s house building programme would rise to £74 million.

More than £125m will go towards improving and maintaining existing homes and sites, including energy saving measures.

An additional £3.7m will be spent on park homes and their sites, as well as designated traveller sites.

The council provides housing to almost 20,000 residents.

