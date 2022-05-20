The Commonwealth Games association of Jersey (CGAJ) has revealed the planned timetable for the Queen's baton, including an all-day tour of the island.

It will arrive in the island on Friday 10 June, heading to Government house to be welcomed by selected athletes and officials.

Jersey Sport will hold an event at FB fields in St Clements for sports volunteers, after which the baton will then be taken to schools across the island.

A reception will be held for athletes, CGAJ officials and dignitaries at Samares Manor in the evening.

It will do a day tour of the island on Saturday 11 June, visiting various sports groups with the public able to see and take photos with the baton.

The tour will visit the following locations and sports groups:

Grainville – 9:15 BST - bowls, tennis and cricket

FB fields – 9:50 - athletics and table tennis

Gorey long beach – 10:30 - martial arts

St Martin village green – 11:10 - cycling

St John recreation centre – 12:25 - gymnastics and badminton

Greve de Lecq beach – 13:50 - water sports

Crabbe – 14:25 - archery and shooting

Jersey rugby club – 15:05

Gunsite – 15:40 - swimming, triathlon, beach volleyball

Royal square – 16:30

Organiser Morag Obarska hoped as many islanders as possible would get their photo taken with baton at the various locations before it continues its journey on it way to its final destination in Birmingham..

She said: “We’re excited that Jersey will be welcoming the Queen’s Baton relay and we’re committed to ensuring as many islanders as possible get to see the baton and have their photo with it.

"For our selected athletes, this is their first high-profile engagement ahead of the games and is the start of what promises to be a really exciting summer for them.”