Transport Scotland has said islanders will see improvements to air services from Glasgow to Barra, Tiree and Campbeltown.

A new £24m four-year contract for the Scottish government-subsidised flights has been put out to tender.

The contract involves a number of new measures, including a cheaper fare for residents of Barra and also Tiree and neighbouring Coll.

A scheme which allows community councils in Barra to request additional flights on certain days will be expanded.

Medical reservations are also to be introduced for islanders on Tiree.

The Barra service currently has two seats each way per day which are reserved for NHS patients, allowing them to travel to medical appointments at short notice.

Transport Scotland said in the new contract period there would be two seats reserved for patients on the Tiree service as well.

The contract is due to run from 25 October this year to 24 October 2027.

Loganair currently operates the public service obligation (PSO) routes.

PSO air routes see the government support flights which would not be commercially viable without subsidy.