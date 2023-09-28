Parents of children with special educational needs have staged a protest outside Kent County Council's headquarters in Maidstone.

They want reforms to the system of Education Health and Care Plans (EHCP), introduced in 2014, claiming it is "outdated and overstretched".

A petition launched by two women from Kent has already attracted nearly 86,000 signatures.

Kent County Council said it was working on an improvement plan, following an Ofsted re-inspection.