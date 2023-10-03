Jersey Youth Service (JYS) has launched a new apprenticeship programme to train youth workers in the island.

The programme, funded by Skills Jersey and JYS, is in partnership with Highlands College and will lead to a Level 3 Diploma in Youth Work Practice.

The apprenticeship aims to enhance the skills and knowledge of nine trainees who are already working for JYS.

They will learn about the theory and practice of youth work, as well as the issues and challenges facing young people.