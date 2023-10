An e-fit of a man suspected of sexually assaulting a dog walker has been released by police.

Thames Valley Police said the female walker felt "uneasy" when she first spotted him crouching in undergrowth as she walked in a meadow near Woolley Firs in Maidenhead, Berkshire, in the early evening of 14 August.

He approached her, grabbed her jumper and tried lifting it before running off when she screamed.

Police have appealed for anyone who recognises him to come forward.