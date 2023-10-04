Men charged after rape and sexual assault on beach
- Published
Police have charged a man with rape and another with sexual assault after two reported attacks on Brighton beach.
A woman in her late teens was reportedly raped by a man on the promenade near the Sea Life Centre in the early hours of 24 September.
A second woman, of similar age, reported being sexually assaulted at about the same time on the beach nearby.
Sussex Police confirmed two men from Brighton remain in custody.
Altaib Hamed, 25, of Lewes Road, has been charged with rape and Bader Saleh, 23, of Percival Terrace, has been charged with sexual assault.
Det Ch Insp Luke Kyriakides-Yeldham said: “Everyone should be able to enjoy a night out in safety and we remain committed, alongside our partners, to keeping Brighton and Hove a safe place for women and girls and an inhospitable city to those who wish to cause harm."
