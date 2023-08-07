It comes after Haiti was struck by torrential rains in June, which caused flooding and landslides which have killed 58 people and injured 143, the States said.

It added that almost 45,000 households were affected with 34,500 homes flooded and 3,000 significantly damaged and destroyed.

Guernsey’s contribution will help to feed families, secure water supplies, provide hygiene and menstrual health kits, supply educational materials, and set up child protection facilities.

In Somalia, the States says the country continues to suffer the worst drought in 40 years.

It added that the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on grain supplies and rising food prices had also contributed to famine.

The Red Cross said an estimated 30% of Somalis needed humanitarian assistance and protection.

Funding from the commission will go towards providing food and shelter, with specific products including nutritional supplements, ready to-use food sachets and kitchen sets.

Deputy Blin said: "The general situation in Haiti has grown dire, with 4.7 million people in need of urgent support, of which nearly 80% are children.

"Water and sanitation support such as hygiene and water purification kits will be vital.

"We are also supporting the Red Cross targeting Somalia in the ongoing Horn of Africa food crisis.

"With 2023 being the fifth failed crop harvest in a row, with a projected sixth next year, long-term damage is being inflicted on the suffering population."