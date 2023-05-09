Alderney Animal Welfare Society (AAWS) is celebrating its 70th year of caring for the island’s animals.

The charity will hold a series of monthly events in the lead up to its platinum jubilee on 23 September.

On 21 May an open day will be held and other events will include a 1950s style afternoon tea and a wildlife rescue presentation.

The charity includes a veterinary clinic, kennels and cattery, and is run by a small team of volunteers and staff who are on call 365 days a year to help both pets and wild animals.