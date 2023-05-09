Animal welfare charity celebrates 70th anniversary
Alderney Animal Welfare Society (AAWS) is celebrating its 70th year of caring for the island’s animals.
The charity will hold a series of monthly events in the lead up to its platinum jubilee on 23 September.
On 21 May an open day will be held and other events will include a 1950s style afternoon tea and a wildlife rescue presentation.
The charity includes a veterinary clinic, kennels and cattery, and is run by a small team of volunteers and staff who are on call 365 days a year to help both pets and wild animals.
The Society was set up in 1953 by nurse Margaret Cosby, who "blazed a heady trail, a clear pathway we are proud to follow", the charity said.
Kathy Kissick from the society told the BBC: “I am proud to be part of a 70-year-old independent charity clinic, kennels and cattery where we are still keeping to the original purpose: caring for the island’s animals.
"We hope we can keep the AAWS going for many more years with the continued support of the amazing staff, volunteers and islanders.”