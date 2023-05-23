A murder inquiry has begun after a man died in a "violent altercation", police said.

Three people have been arrested after the victim, who was in his 20s, was attacked in Hartlepool.

Emergency crews were called to Spurn Walk at about 16:00 BST on Monday, Cleveland Police said.

A 66-year-old man and two women, aged 36 and 55, were detained and are in police custody.