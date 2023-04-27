Levels of the toxin nitrogen dioxide (NO2) in the air across 14 London boroughs have been found to exceed the UK legal limit, according to a new study from City Hall.

The single highest level - of almost three times the legal limit - was found in Brent, on Harlesden High Street.

Air quality tests carried out across London also found levels of the toxin broke a recommended limit set by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

London mayor Sadiq Khan said the data was "shocking proof" that air quality is a problem" in every single part of the capital".