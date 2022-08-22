A Scottish council has been buying up private properties in an effort to provide more homes for rent in its area.

Highland Council started the pilot scheme earlier this year and is close to reaching its initial target of 100 homes.

The local authority describes its project as a "hearts and minds" campaign.

Potential sellers are often people who want their properties to be of benefit to their local communities.

There is a lack of affordable housing in parts of the Highland Council area, with hotspots including Badenoch and Strathspey in the Cairngorms National Park and the Isle of Skye.

The local authority's latest figures show 9,416 households were on the Highland Housing Register on 31 March.