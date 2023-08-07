Appeal after pedestrian seriously injured in crash
A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Brighton.
The crash happened in Kings Road at about 05:00 BST.
The pedestrian, a 32-year-old man from Maresfield, was taken to hospital, where he remains.
The driver of a grey vehicle did not stop at the scene, Sussex Police said, and police are appealing for information to locate the vehicle.
Officers also want to speak to any witnesses or those with CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage.
