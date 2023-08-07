Five men have been charged after after a series of drug seizures in the Republic of Ireland.

Three men were charged after cocaine with an estimated street value of €4.2m (£3.6m) was seized in Cork.

Approximately 60kg (136lb) of cocaine was recovered on Saturday morning after an intelligence-led operation.

Two men in their 20s and one man in his 30s were arrested.

Gardaí (Irish police) said the men had now all been charged and were expected to appear before a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Cork later on Monday.

Separately, a further two men in their 40s and 50s, were arrested after €1.63m (£1.4m) of cocaine and cannabis was seized in Dublin on Friday and Saturday.

They have also been charged and are expected before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin later.