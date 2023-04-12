A haul of silverware stolen from a Lake District church two months ago was found by a dog sniffing around in the churchyard undergrowth.

Burglars broke into St John's Church in Keswick and took precious chalices and plates during a raid in February.

The vicar, the Rev Charles Hope, said he did not believe he would see any of the items again and was "gobsmacked and delighted" some had been found.

He said it was like a "miracle" to get the items back in time for Easter Sunday.