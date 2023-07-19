Work begins on A17 Fosdyke road and bridge repairs
Work to rebuild a section of a major road in Lincolnshire has begun with drivers being warned of delays for up to seven weeks.
The county council said it was resurfacing a section of the A17 in Fosdyke, between Washway Road and Waste Green Lane, because the road was "deteriorating".
Engineers will also begin maintenance and repairs to Fosdyke Bridge from Thursday.
The road will be shut overnight between 19:00 BST and 06:00 as a result.
Councillor Richard Davies said engineers were rebuilding the stretch of road "using nearly 9,000 tonnes of tarmac and other road-building materials".
"We'll also be taking the opportunity to carry out some maintenance and repair works to Fosdyke Bridge, including essential re-waterproofing and expansion joint replacements.
"Carrying these bridge works out now will not only ensure the longevity of the bridge for future years, but also minimise unnecessary disruption on the A17 in the future."
He said the authority was "doing everything we can to minimise disruption during these works" including maintaining access for local residents.
"However, we are expecting our maintenance works at Fosdyke Bridge to cause some delays due to the daytime traffic signals that will be in place, so I encourage anyone that uses this route to leave extra time for their journeys," Mr Davis said.
