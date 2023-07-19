Work to rebuild a section of a major road in Lincolnshire has begun with drivers being warned of delays for up to seven weeks.

The county council said it was resurfacing a section of the A17 in Fosdyke, between Washway Road and Waste Green Lane, because the road was "deteriorating".

Engineers will also begin maintenance and repairs to Fosdyke Bridge from Thursday.

The road will be shut overnight between 19:00 BST and 06:00 as a result.