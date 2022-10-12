A﻿n Post, the postal service in the Republic of Ireland, has launched a new digital stamp.

C﻿ustomers will receive a 12-digit unique code via the company's app which they can write onto their envelope where the traditional stamp would go.

An Post's letter sorting technology will recognise the code as a live stamp when it is being processed for delivery.

T﻿he digital stamp costs €2 (£1.76) compared with €1.25 (£1.10) for a normal one.