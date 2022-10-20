A shotgun and heavy-duty construction vehicles have been recovered by police investigating thefts around Rushcliffe.

A police drone was used to locate a stolen trailer in Flintham Lane, Screveton, after it had been reported missing from Costock.

Officers then found two road rollers nearby, which had been reported missing from Lincolnshire, as well as a van taken from Yorkshire.

They also recovered a shotgun, ammunition, and power tools worth around £5,000.