A man has been charged with attempted murder after another was critically injured in a stabbing.

Officers were called to reports of a knife attack in a street near Abbey Road in Stoke-on-Trent just after 20:00 BST on Monday.

The victim, in his 20s, remains in hospital, Staffordshire Police said.

The accused, a 19-year-old from Newcastle-under-Lyme, is due to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Wednesday.