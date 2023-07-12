Attempted murder charge after man stabbed

Police tent in Stoke

Police cordoned off a field opposite Abbey Road following the stabbing

A man has been charged with attempted murder after another was critically injured in a stabbing.

Officers were called to reports of a knife attack in a street near Abbey Road in Stoke-on-Trent just after 20:00 BST on Monday.

The victim, in his 20s, remains in hospital, Staffordshire Police said.

The accused, a 19-year-old from Newcastle-under-Lyme, is due to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Wednesday.

The force also arrested a 17-year-old boy from Stoke-on-Trent on suspicion of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm.

A 42-year-old woman from Stoke-on-Trent was detained on suspicion of assisting an offender.

