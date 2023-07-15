Man taken to hospital after reported stabbing
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a reported stabbing in Brighton.
The assault took place at about 12:45 BST on Friday in Whitehawk Close, Sussex Police said.
They believe the injuries were caused by a bladed weapon.
The public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area, the force added.
An investigation is under way and anyone with information is urged to contact police.
