Travel and sporting events hit amid weather alert
- Published
Forecasters have warned of travel delays and dangerous driving conditions with a weather alert for winds of up to 55mph (88km/h).
The weather has affected sporting fixtures with route changes to a race on Yr Wyddfa, also known as Snowdon.
And Swansea council said the cycling stages of the World Triathlon Para Series had been cancelled due to the weather.
The swim and run stages would continue with a new schedule and Sunday's Ironman race would continue unchanged, it tweeted, external.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Saturday's warning is in place until midnight and covers most of Wales apart from Anglesey, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham
Organisers for Saturday's Ras Ryngwladol yr Wyddfa (International Snowdon Race) said: "Due to the weather and the safety of everyone on the mountain, at this stage the furthest we can go up Snowdon is Clogwyn.
"The race is on... but the turning point is still subject to change.
"We are continuously monitoring the weather," it said in a Facebook post, external.
Traffic Wales warned of flooding on M4 at Llandarcy, Neath Port Talbot, on Saturday morning.
Travellers have also been warned of possible delays to rail, air and ferry transport as part of the Met Office weather warning, external.
"Winds will moderate later in the evening and overnight," it said.