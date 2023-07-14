Forecasters have warned of travel delays and dangerous driving conditions with a weather alert for winds of up to 55mph (88km/h).

The weather has affected sporting fixtures with route changes to a race on Yr Wyddfa, also known as Snowdon.

And Swansea council said the cycling stages of the World Triathlon Para Series had been cancelled due to the weather.

The swim and run stages would continue with a new schedule and Sunday's Ironman race would continue unchanged, it tweeted, external.