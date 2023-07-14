Travel warning as wind weather alert hits Wales

Weather warningMet Office

The weather warning will remain in place until 19:00 BST on Friday

A yellow weather warning has been put in place across large parts of Wales for Friday.

Travellers have been warned of possible delays to rail, air and ferry transport due to strong winds.

Drivers have been warned of standing water and spray on roads which may lead to difficult driving conditions.

Gusts of 35 (56.3km/h) to 45mph (72.4km/h) are forecast, with gusts over 50mph (80.5km/h) affecting some coasts and hills, mainly across west Wales.

The warning is in place from 09:00 BST to 19:00 BST on Friday.

Areas that will be affected:

  • Blaenau Gwent

  • Bridgend

  • Caerphilly

  • Cardiff

  • Carmarthenshire

  • Ceredigion

  • Conwy

  • Gwynedd

  • Isle of Anglesey

  • Merthyr Tydfil

  • Monmouthshire

  • Neath Port Talbot

  • Newport

  • Pembrokeshire

  • Powys

  • Rhondda Cynon Taf

  • Swansea

  • Torfaen

  • Vale of Glamorgan

