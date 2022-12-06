Appeal after robber fails to return to prison
Police have appealed for information after a convicted robber failed to return to an open prison in Derbyshire.
James Urquhart did not return to HMP Sudbury after a period of leave on a temporary release on Sunday 4 December.
The 36-year-old was jailed for four years in July 2021.
Derbyshire Police said he had links to the Hull area and asked anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to contact the force.
Urquhart has been described as white, about 5ft 10in (1.77m) tall with brown hair and blue eyes.
He had been wearing a blue-grey hat and a dark blue body warmer, the force added.