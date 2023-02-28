Environmental barrister climbs tree to stop felling
- Published
A campaigning barrister has been arrested after he climbed an ancient lime tree in Wellingborough a bid to stop it being cut down.
Paul Powlesland from Garden Court Chambers in London said he took action because police were "threatening to arrest people for aggravated trespass for standing next to the trees".
More than 50 lime trees are being removed to make way for a dual carriageway as part of the Stanton Cross development.
Northamptonshire Police said a protestor who climbed a tree had been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and officers were "liaising with the man to ensure he can climb down safely".
So, I find myself 30ft in the air up a tree in Wellingborough- surrounded by police, security & tree surgeons- trying to prevent an illegal tree felling. How did I end up here? Here’s an outrageous story of nature destruction & collusion between authorities & private developer 🧵 pic.twitter.com/UJl2mEuPmv— Paul Powlesland (@paulpowlesland) February 28, 2023
More than 20 of the 50 trees on London Road, known as The Walks, in Wellingborough, have already been cut down.
Campaigners against the felling said the avenue of trees could be dated back to the 1600s.
The Woodland Trust said a lime tree could be considered ancient at about 300 years old, external.
Mr Powlesland said he was aware he could be arrested if he did not come down.
He Tweeted about his protest whilst he was up the tree.
"I'm prepared to put my money where my mouth is.
"I strongly believe I am not committing aggravated trespass because the work they are doing here is not lawful," he said.
"I wouldn't have climbed the tree if I thought it was a crime."
The barrister, external said there was a Tree Preservation Order (TPO), external on the trees which meant they should not be felled.
The developer has also been contacted for comment.
A spokesman for Stanton Cross Wellingborough previously said the tree felling was part of "essential work" and that hundreds of new trees would be planted.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external