Castlebar: Kevin McHale charged with murder of John Brogan in Mayo
A man has appeared in court in the Republic of Ireland, charged with the murder of 83-year-old John Brogan.
Mr Brogan was shot a number of times near Castlebar in County Mayo on Sunday.
His body was found at about 18:30 local time at his cottage at Pheasant Hill in Cloonkeen.
The house had been set on fire shortly beforehand.
Kevin McHale, who is in his 60 and from Annagh near Castlebar, appeared at Castlebar District Court shortly on Tuesday.
He made no reply to the charge and he was remanded in custody to appear at Harristown District Court on Friday.
His solicitor made no application for bail but did apply for legal aid.
He also asked for a medical assessment to include a psychiatric intervention if required.