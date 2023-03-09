Care home closes following inspections
At a glance
The owner of Fawnhope Rest Home in Havant has decided to close it down
The care home was rated as "requires improvement" for five consecutive inspections
Visits highlighted health and safety and hygiene breaches
- Published
A care home that "placed people at risk of harm" has now been closed.
A Care Quality Commission (CQC) report into Fawnhope Rest Home in Havant, Hampshire, said medicines were not always managed safely and the risk to people of avoidable infection was not always managed effectively.
It also criticised the "tired, worn" feel of the site.
It was rated as "requires improvement" in all areas following an inspection in November, though a later inspection in February said some improvements had been made.
Unclean
The care home, which was open to 19 residents, received the same rating for five consecutive inspections, dating back to 2018.
The CQC said the owner had voluntarily decided to close it down.
Its report indicated that the November inspection was prompted due to "concerns received about the management of the home, staff training and the environment".
The findings exposed a long list of health and safety, and hygiene breaches, such as fire risk assessments not being undertaken, gas safety not established within the home, no fixed wardrobes, radiators not covered, and risk for water-borne diseases such as legionella “not been assessed, reduced or monitored”.
"Action plans were not always maintained or completed," it said. "In the legionella monthly audit the sections [were] blank on all audits completed in 2022."
The inspectors found some house areas, such as toilets, were worn, unclean, and missing tiles and bins.
During the visit confidential records required to be stored securely were “accessible to anyone in the communal areas, meaning that confidentiality was compromised”.
But despite the breaches, residents and their families told the inspectors Fawnhope Rest Home was a "happy and safe place".
It said: “Feedback we received told us staff were kind and caring. We observed some kind and respectful interactions between staff and people during the inspection."
A spokesperson for Hampshire County Council, which does not run the home, said residents had since been moved to alternative locations "according to their individual needs".
A statement said: ‘Families and loved ones are supported in making decisions regarding onward care arrangements – and that the move to these takes place as smoothly as possible.
"The county council strives to work with private residential and nursing homes where improvements in practice are required – often identified through inspection procedures."
It added: "Ultimately, responsibility for ensuring the required improvements are made rests with the owners of the home."
The owner of the home was not available for comment.