A care home that "placed people at risk of harm" has now been closed.

A Care Quality Commission (CQC) report into Fawnhope Rest Home in Havant, Hampshire, said medicines were not always managed safely and the risk to people of avoidable infection was not always managed effectively.

It also criticised the "tired, worn" feel of the site.

It was rated as "requires improvement" in all areas following an inspection in November, though a later inspection in February said some improvements had been made.