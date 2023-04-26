Ireland's oldest university has decided that its library will no longer be called after the philosopher George Berkeley, due to his links to slavery.

Trinity College Dublin (TCD) has said it will "dename" the Berkeley Library as it has "been judged inconsistent with the university's core values".

However it will continue to teach Berkeley's works to students.

The decision comes after TCD began a two-year investigation into its links with slavery and the British Empire.

The university said that other paintings and awards associated with Berkeley would also be reviewed.

Some universities in the UK have also undertaken investigations into their historic links with slavery.

George Berkeley was the Anglican Bishop of Cloyne in the 18th Century and a librarian at Trinity, which was established in 1592.

He was the Anglican Dean of Derry in 1724.

Berkeley became one of the world's most renowned philosophers and his work is still widely studied.

The library at TCD was named after him in 1978.