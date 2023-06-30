Road marking fixed after letter painted backwards

A photo of the signSam Sheldrick

The council said they fixed the problem as soon as they were told about it

At a glance

  • The letter N was painted facing the wrong way on a "No Entry" road marking in Cornwall

  • Councillor Colin Martin said "you could see straight away something was very wrong"

  • The council said the problem had been "resolved" after it was made aware of the error on Thursday

Eve Watson
BBC News

Line painters in Cornwall have fixed a mistake on one of the roads in the region.

A "No Entry" sign painted on a road in Lostwithiel had the letter N painted the wrong way round.

The area's Liberal Democrat councillor Colin Martin said "you could see straight away something was very wrong" on the junction of Parade Street and North Street.

A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said the team were "made aware of the error" on Thursday and "resolved the matter immediately".

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related stories

Links