Rare head sculptures of two Roman gods have been discovered by volunteer archaeologists during a dig.

The well-preserved finds were unearthed earlier this week during the latest excavation of a Roman bathhouse at Carlisle Cricket Club.

The sandstone artefacts are thought to date back as far as AD200 and once formed part of full-figure pieces about 12-15 ft (3.5-4.5m) high.

Lead archaeologist Frank Giecco said they were "unique and priceless".