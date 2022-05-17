A planning application has been submitted to construct a new underground hydro-electric power station at Hollow Mountain in Argyll and Bute.

Renewable energy developer Drax has proposed building the complex at its Ben Cruachan site, where it already has an existing underground power facility.

The company has sent its application to the Scottish government and work could start in 2024 if the plans are approved.

Drax said the process of securing consent from the Scottish government could take about a year.

It also said the project - which could see the first renewable power scheme of its kind in the UK in more than 40 years - would need support from the UK government before it could go ahead.

Drax hopes to have the scheme operational by 2030.