An unwanted pet hamster has been rescued after being left on a London bus.

The Russian Dwarf hamster was discovered in Brent Cross earlier this month having been found abandoned in her cage along with clean bedding, food and water.

She was collected by RSPCA staff who named her Ivana and took her to the Southridge Animal Centre in Hertfordshire for rehoming.

The charity said it had seen increasing numbers of small pet abandonments as a result of the cost-of-living crisis